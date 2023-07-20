Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCHW, PI, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 70,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,000 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) options are showing a volume of 2,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 51,084 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 11,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

