News & Insights

Markets
SCHW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCHW, MARA, INSW

September 28, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 49,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,700 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 140,918 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 19,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) options are showing a volume of 2,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, MARA options, or INSW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Options Channel
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FIEU
 NXGN Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHW
MARA
INSW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.