Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCHW, MARA, INSW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 49,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,700 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 140,918 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 19,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) options are showing a volume of 2,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

