Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SCHW, MARA, INSW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 49,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,700 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 140,918 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 19,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) options are showing a volume of 2,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, MARA options, or INSW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock Options Channel
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FIEU
NXGN Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.