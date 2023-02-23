Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, PWR, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 32,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,080 contracts, representing approximately 408,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 5,026 contracts, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, PWR options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.