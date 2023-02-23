Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, PWR, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 32,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,080 contracts, representing approximately 408,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 5,026 contracts, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, PWR options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Shares To Watch
USFR Videos
ETFs Holding PZE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.