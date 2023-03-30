Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, LAZR, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 28,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 2,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 59,061 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 26,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 34,360 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,200 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, LAZR options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.