Markets
SBUX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, LAZR, BX

March 30, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 28,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 2,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 59,061 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 26,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 34,360 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,200 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, LAZR options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FTK Options Chain
 OLBK Videos
 FUSB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
LAZR
BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.