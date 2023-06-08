Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SAVA, SMG, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 15,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 207.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 5,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,600 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 8,866 contracts, representing approximately 886,600 underlying shares or approximately 152.2% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,200 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 20,698 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 140.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, SMG options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
