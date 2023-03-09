Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RXDX, BHF, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX), where a total of 2,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 460,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 2,161 contracts, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares or approximately 51% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 13,340 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RXDX options, BHF options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.