Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, DDOG, ATGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 68,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 51,603 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,400 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) options are showing a volume of 3,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, DDOG options, or ATGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.