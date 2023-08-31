News & Insights

Markets
ROKU

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, DDOG, ATGE

August 31, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 68,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 51,603 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,400 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) options are showing a volume of 3,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, DDOG options, or ATGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 SPB Dividend Growth Rate
 LYB Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
DDOG
ATGE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.