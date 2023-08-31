Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, DDOG, ATGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 68,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 51,603 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,400 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) options are showing a volume of 3,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.4% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, DDOG options, or ATGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks
SPB Dividend Growth Rate
LYB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.