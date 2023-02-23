Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RNG, MPW, NKLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 19,248 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 123,764 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 11,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 112,462 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 23,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
