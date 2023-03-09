Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RKT, MS, COUR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 27,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.2% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 20,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 48,501 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) saw options trading volume of 10,245 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,600 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
