Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RKT, JOE, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 22,371 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 9,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,200 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 1,516 contracts, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 59,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, JOE options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

