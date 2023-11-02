Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, ANET, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 124,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 18,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 15,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 30,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, ANET options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Highest Yield Preferreds
ATHN shares outstanding history
MGI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.