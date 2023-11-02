Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RIOT, ANET, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 124,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 18,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 15,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 30,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,600 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

