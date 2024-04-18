Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RILY, LLY, GLNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 6,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 679,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 882,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 16,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 6,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RILY options, LLY options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

