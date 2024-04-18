News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RILY, LLY, GLNG

April 18, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 6,798 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 679,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 882,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 16,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 6,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 958,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RILY options, LLY options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

