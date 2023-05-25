Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, SPHR, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 6,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 4,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 14,650 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, SPHR options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SOIL market cap history
GWH Options Chain
EMB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.