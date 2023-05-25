Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, SPHR, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 6,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 4,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 14,650 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, SPHR options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.