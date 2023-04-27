Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RH, SAM, SMTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 5,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 577,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 15,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 9,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,000 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

