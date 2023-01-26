Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RGLD, AEIS, LPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total of 2,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 418,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) saw options trading volume of 704 contracts, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 2,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, AEIS options, or LPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

