Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RETA, SIBN, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total of 3,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 675,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN) options are showing a volume of 1,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 14,673 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RETA options, SIBN options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of GSGO
Institutional Holders of GRPH
GDEF Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.