Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RETA, SIBN, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA), where a total of 3,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 675,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN) options are showing a volume of 1,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 14,673 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

