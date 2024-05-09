News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCM, EXAS, UPS

May 09, 2024 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in R1 RCM INC New (Symbol: RCM), where a total of 8,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 882,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of RCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,500 underlying shares of RCM. Below is a chart showing RCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 11,546 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 16,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCM options, EXAS options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

