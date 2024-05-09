Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCM, EXAS, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in R1 RCM INC New (Symbol: RCM), where a total of 8,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 882,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of RCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 5,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,500 underlying shares of RCM. Below is a chart showing RCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 11,546 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 16,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

