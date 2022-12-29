Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, NKE, NCLH

December 29, 2022 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 16,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 46,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 54,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 17,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, NKE options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FNB Options Chain
 SO Next Dividend Date
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NVOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
NKE
NCLH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.