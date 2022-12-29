Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, NKE, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 16,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 46,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 54,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 17,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
