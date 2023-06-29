Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, MA, NRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 31,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 37,539 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 15,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

