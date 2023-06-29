Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, MA, NRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 31,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 19,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 37,539 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 15,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, MA options, or NRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CIO
BAC YTD Return
LYLT Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.