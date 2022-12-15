Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RADI, BKNG, LAZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI), where a total of 20,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 189.4% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 18,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,892 contracts, representing approximately 589,200 underlying shares or approximately 183.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2050 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2050 strike highlighted in orange:

And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 88,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.5% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 30,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RADI options, BKNG options, or LAZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.