Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: R, IBM, SKIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), where a total volume of 1,201 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 28,826 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN) options are showing a volume of 8,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,200 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for R options, IBM options, or SKIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
