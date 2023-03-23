Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, MRVL, CROX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 50,862 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 12,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 97,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 26,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 8,926 contracts, representing approximately 892,600 underlying shares or approximately 61% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, MRVL options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.