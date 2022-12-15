Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, LVS, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 49,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 35,861 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

