Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPG, HUM, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), where a total volume of 6,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 660,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PPG options, HUM options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cathie Wood Stock Picks
MNRO Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.