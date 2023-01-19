Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPG, HUM, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), where a total volume of 6,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 660,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

