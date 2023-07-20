News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PODD, VLO, MMM

July 20, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total volume of 2,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,711 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 16,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

