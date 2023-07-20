Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PODD, VLO, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total volume of 2,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,711 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 16,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

