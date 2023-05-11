Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PNC, AXP, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 25,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,200 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,918 contracts, representing approximately 691,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNC options, AXP options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PGAL market cap history
CVRS Videos
FTF Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.