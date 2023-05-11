Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PNC, AXP, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 25,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,200 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,918 contracts, representing approximately 691,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

