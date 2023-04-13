Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, DV, FCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total of 114,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 30,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 6,033 contracts, representing approximately 603,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 58,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

