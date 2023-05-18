Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, AZO, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 916,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 91.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 76,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 178,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 253,037 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 16,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
