Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PG, WAB, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 40,312 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,300 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) options are showing a volume of 5,349 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 96,957 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 20,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PG options, WAB options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
