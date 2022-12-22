Markets
PFSI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PFSI, MSTR, EPR

December 22, 2022 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 12,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 349.3% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 14,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 319.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) saw options trading volume of 12,354 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 254% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, MSTR options, or EPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

