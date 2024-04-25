Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PFE, ON, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 151,848 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 26,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 29,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 9,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,700 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 48,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 20,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, ON options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.