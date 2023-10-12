Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, CBOE, AMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 119,442 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 8,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 21,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,100 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

