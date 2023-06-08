Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEG, KMB, EL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), where a total volume of 26,326 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.5% of PEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 13,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PEG. Below is a chart showing PEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 17,762 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,000 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 19,506 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,000 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEG options, KMB options, or EL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
