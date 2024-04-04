Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PARAA, ELF, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), where a total volume of 656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 65,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.2% of PARAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,600 underlying shares of PARAA. Below is a chart showing PARAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 11,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 2,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARAA options, ELF options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

