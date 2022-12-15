Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PARA, CVX, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 50,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 34,120 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 12,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, CVX options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.