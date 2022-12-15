Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PARA, CVX, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 50,782 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 14,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 34,120 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 12,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, CVX options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MNSB Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of ORIA
FNKO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.