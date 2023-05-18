Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OZK, ROST, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 13,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 9,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 38,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 11,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OZK options, ROST options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

