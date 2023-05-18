News & Insights

Markets
OZK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OZK, ROST, CHPT

May 18, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total of 13,889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 9,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 38,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 11,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OZK options, ROST options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding XLV
 PPTA Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STIX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OZK
ROST
CHPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.