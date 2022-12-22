Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, ENV, DDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 75,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 3,276 contracts, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,900 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) saw options trading volume of 803 contracts, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, ENV options, or DDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
