News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, APA, HUM

September 21, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 47,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 4,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 20,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 6,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OXY options, APA options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding PFNX
 MCBS Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of SQEW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
APA
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.