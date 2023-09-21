Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, APA, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 47,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 4,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 20,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 6,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
