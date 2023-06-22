Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSTK, WAL, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total volume of 38,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 283.3% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 4,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,200 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 32,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 13,766 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

