Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, REGN, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), where a total of 2,120 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 393,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 29,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

