Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, GS, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 102,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 23,484 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 121.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 43,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

