Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OM, CI, ICUI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Outset Medical Inc (Symbol: OM), where a total of 14,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 314.7% of OM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 476,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,300 underlying shares of OM. Below is a chart showing OM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 27,671 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 197.5% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 3,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 305,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187.9% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OM options, CI options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
