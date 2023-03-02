Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OLLI, XOM, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total of 4,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 412,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 761,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 83,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 11,698 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:
