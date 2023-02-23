Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, PRCT, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 2,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 644,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 62,886 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, PRCT options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding MWO
FIGS market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MASS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.