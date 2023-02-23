Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NVCR, PRCT, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 2,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 644,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 62,886 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, PRCT options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

