Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NUE, RL, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 24,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 10,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,700 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 33,275 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 112.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 2,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
