Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTNX, GOOG, AXSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total volume of 11,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 158,632 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 9,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 4,886 contracts, representing approximately 488,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NTNX options, GOOG options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

