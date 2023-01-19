Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NPO, BE, SPWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), where a total volume of 622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 62,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 13,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 18,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,200 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
