Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOW, VOYA, FND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 6,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 600,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA) options are showing a volume of 12,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 5,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,200 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

