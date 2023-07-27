Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOC, HON, KLAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 535,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 17,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 6,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $452.50 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $452.50 strike highlighted in orange:

