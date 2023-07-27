Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NOC, HON, KLAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 5,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 535,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,000 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 17,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 6,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $452.50 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $452.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOC options, HON options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Market News Video
GIS market cap history
ISG Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.