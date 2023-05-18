Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NLY, PYPL, GKOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), where a total of 45,658 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.2% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 204,175 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 109.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 15,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 3,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

